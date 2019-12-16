Bushfires Rage In NSW And WA, Emergency Warnings Issued

TERRY HILLS BRIGADE via REUTERS A fire blazes across bush as seen from Mount Tomah in New South Wales, Australia December 15, 2019 in this still image obtained from social media video. NSW RFS

Emergency warnings for dangerous bushfires are in effect on both sides of Australia on Monday.

The ABC said several properties were destroyed near Mount Tomah in the Blue Mountains, when the Gospers Mountain fire jumped containment lines Sunday afternoon.

Video shared by the New South Wales Rural Fire Service (RFS) showed the Gospers Mountain blaze moving from treetop to treetop in a phenomenon known as “crowning”. Flames from what authorities have dubbed the “mega Fire” were reportedly 70 metres high.