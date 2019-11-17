Brett Hemmings via Getty Images Flames illuminate the sky over a property on Putty road on November 15, 2019 in Colo Heights, Australia.

A ‘severe heatwave’ is expected to bring more dangerous conditions across NSW and Queensland in the coming days as firefighters scramble to shore up defences, authorities warned. Dozens of bushfires burned across the states on Sunday including 27 out-of-control blazes in NSW, said NSW Rural Fire Service. Temperatures of above 40 degrees Celsius were forecast for parts of Western Australia on Sunday before spreading east next week and worsening conditions in bushfire-ravaged New South Wales and Queensland. The Bureau of Meteorology warned people to ‘have a plan to beat the heat.’

The fires have already claimed several lives and destroyed more than 303 homes over the past week. NSW Police said in a statement that a 51-year-old man has been charged after allegedly lighting a fire which is now out of control in the state’s Northern Tablelands. Police alleged that “the man lit the fire as an attempt to back burn for the protection of a cannabis crop and perceived benefit from recovery work after the fire and made no attempt to control the blaze,” they said in a statement. Firefighters strengthened containment lines by back burning around the Gospers Mountain fire, which is blazing across more than 112,000 acres near Sydney’s north west outskirts, but the fire is yet to be contained. Back burns are fires deliberately lit to clear dry undergrowth. More homes are expected to be lost.

“Even if we bring in an extra 1,000 firefighters, we still don’t have enough trucks and firefighters for every single home in New South Wales,” NSW Rural Fire Service Inspector Ben Shepherd told Sky News. Most national parks on the mid-to-north coast of the state, including in the northern Blue Mountains will remain closed until further notice as fire danger remains very high to severe, NSW Office of Environment and Heritage said on Twitter.

At 8am, there are 56 fires burning across NSW, 27 still yet to be contained. Crews overnight undertook backburning behind properties due to forecast elevated fire dangers today. This important work will continue as conditions allow throughout the day. #nswrfs#nswfirespic.twitter.com/Ech3rwmIep — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) November 16, 2019