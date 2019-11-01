The latest drop of Australia’s iconic-yet-uber-mysterious Cadbury Caramilk chocolate bars will reportedly run out by mid November but a new hybrid version is coming.

A photo, which seemed to feature a Caramilk Twirl bar, was sent by fan Emma Beckett via DM to the official Cadbury Dairy Milk Facebook account this week. Emma originally saw the picture on the Caramilk Addicts Club Facebook page, before it was deleted.

Emma received a response from Cadbury that confirmed the regular blocks will soon sell out but there is a new product on the way.

“Cadbury Caramilk has been so incredibly popular that we’ve been looking at a number of new options for limited edition Caramilk products in never-seen-before formats,” Cadbury Australia said.

Emma posted screenshots of the statement on the Caramilk Addicts Club Facebook Group.