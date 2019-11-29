Twirl Caramilk bars, the mythical Cadbury hybrid on everyone’s lips, will officially be available around the country from January 2020.

Cadbury said in a statement on Friday the iconic caramelised white chocolate bar will be paired with the swirls and curls of a Twirl to create a new format of the cult favourite treat.

“We gave our chocolate makers the challenge of coming up with a new way to enjoy CARAMILK chocolate, and what better way than to pair it with a coating of Australia’s favourite chocolate,” Cadbury’s Paul Chatfield said.

Shoppers have grown increasingly frustrated with Cadbury since the company rolled out the limited-edition Caramilk flavour in 2018. The food item gained a devoted following, including celebrities, its own online forums, and has ended up on eBay for more than $900.

The hysteria resulted in Cadbury releasing more of the bars in September this year.