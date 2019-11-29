Twirl Caramilk bars, the mythical Cadbury hybrid on everyone’s lips, will officially be available around the country from January 2020.
Cadbury said in a statement on Friday the iconic caramelised white chocolate bar will be paired with the swirls and curls of a Twirl to create a new format of the cult favourite treat.
“We gave our chocolate makers the challenge of coming up with a new way to enjoy CARAMILK chocolate, and what better way than to pair it with a coating of Australia’s favourite chocolate,” Cadbury’s Paul Chatfield said.
Shoppers have grown increasingly frustrated with Cadbury since the company rolled out the limited-edition Caramilk flavour in 2018. The food item gained a devoted following, including celebrities, its own online forums, and has ended up on eBay for more than $900.
The hysteria resulted in Cadbury releasing more of the bars in September this year.
Caramilk’s biggest online fan, comedian Christian Hull told HuffPost Australia the Caramilk Twirl should help make up for disappointment that the regular bars, from the most recent release, will soon be gone.
“I haven’t tried it yet but honestly there is no need to it will be amazing,” he said.
“Especially now we have learned that the blocks of Caramilk are out of stock.
“It will be interesting to see if they bring out any other collabs.”
Professor Gary Mortimer, who specialises in retail and marketing at Queensland University of Technology, said the brand “running out” of the Caramilk chocolate bars is hardly a coincidence.
“One might say, (it’s) poor production planning, but Cadbury is a global FMCG business, meaning this strategy of limiting inventory is a smart marketing tactic,” he told HuffPost Australia.
“Intentionally limiting inventory last year, was a ‘teaser tactic’ to draw attention to a long anticipated re-launch in October this year. This campaign also increased consumer ‘FOMO’ (fear of missing out).”
Mortimer added that having limited stock increases “word-of-mouth” resulting in Cadbury not needing to spend as much money on advertising because the customers are already promoting the brand for free - at scale.
He said the strategy will mean more sales long-term.
“Have you waited outside ALDI recently for their specials? Same tactic – promote – limited quantities – increases competition amongst shoppers, excitement and keeps you coming back.”