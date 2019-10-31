One KarJenner Was Noticeably Absent From Caitlyn Jenner's 70th Birthday Party

Eenie, meenie, minie, moe, which Kardashian-Jenner responded to Caitlyn Jenner’s birthday invite with a no? The reality TV star rang in her 70th birthday on Tuesday night with friends and family — many of who, up until recently, were more like feuding partners — at the only eating establishment on the KarJenner radar, Nobu. Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner all attended the dinner in Malibu, where they toasted to the one-time Olympian and celebrated the milestone with plenty of social media activity. Caitlyn’s son Brandon Jenner, and her partner, Sophia Hutchins, were also at the celebration. In a video posted to Kim’s Instagram, Caitlyn says her one wish on the big day was for everyone “to get together more often” before blowing out candles on a cake featuring a throwback photo from Kylie and Kendall’s childhood.

The remark was perhaps referencing the years of tension between Caitlyn and the rest of the family, including Khloe Kardashian, who was the only KarJenner offspring absent from the table. The bad blood stems from Caitlyn’s painful split with matriarch Kris Jenner in 2013 that became even messier after Caitlyn claimed, in her first interview after transitioning in 2015, that she had been “mistreated” throughout their marriage. Caitlyn also said that Kris was aware of her struggle with gender identity, though the momager disputes the account, saying it’s “all made up.” Then, fueling the discord, came Caitlyn’s 2017 memoir, which touched upon everything from her strained relationship with Kris, Robert Kardashian’s defense of O.J. Simpson, and the perils of reality TV fame.

Instagram Caitlyn Jenner, center, with daughters Kendall, left, and Kylie.

The Kardashians claimed that Jenner gave them advanced copies of the book that omitted key details, prompting them to brand Jenner everything from a “liar” to “not a good person.” Jenner called the feud “devastating” and revealed she hadn’t seen Kim Kardashian in over a year. “They don’t want me in their lives, [they] bashed me pretty badly. It’s devastating when your kids do that. It really hurt,” Jenner said in 2017. “I don’t know what the future holds. We will see.”

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images The KarJenner family attends Kanye West's Yeezy fashion show in 2016.

So that’s why fans were surprised to see the KarJenner clan mostly reunited at the birthday dinner ― and took special notice when Khloe skipped the festivities. But the youngest Kardashian has apparently come a long way since falling out with her former stepparent. The reality TV star reportedly missed the event because she was filming a commercial, according to TMZ, which also reported that Khloe reached out to Jenner over the phone. Khloe even confirmed that she was “shooting a commercial all day” on her Instagram Stories, but has yet to address Jenner’s birthday publicly. Sources also told the outlet that Khloe sent Caitlyn a bouquet of roses, which can be seen in a photo Caitlyn shared on her account. “Birthday today! So blessed to have so much love in my life from family and friends,” Caitlyn captioned a photo of herself and a table covered with flowers.