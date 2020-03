People living in California, including the city of Los Angeles - a county with a population of 10 million people - have been ordered into lockdown.

California, which is home to approximately 40 million people, will be the first state in the nation under such an order. The policy, aimed at curbing the rate of coronavirus infection, goes into effect Thursday evening.

At least 756 people in Australia have tested positive for COVID-19, while seven people have died. The virus has killed more than 9,000 people worldwide and continues to spread at a rapid pace. Efforts to curb the outbreak have led to the global disruption of daily life and the economy, as schools and workplaces shutter in hopes of slowing transmission.

“We are confident that the people in the state of California will abide by it,” Newsom said in a Thursday news conference.

Under the stay at home, or “shelter-in-place,” policy, Californians are permitted to leave their residences for errands such as going to the grocery store or picking up a prescription at a pharmacy. Employees of businesses deemed essential are also permitted to work outside the home. And residents are still permitted to go for walks outside, so long as they practice safe social distancing.

The specific rules for Californians can be found here. There is no set end date for the policy.

Newsom said he doesn’t plan to use law enforcement to regulate the policy but urged Californians to use their “common sense” and self-regulate.

“We will have social pressure that will encourage people to do the right thing,” he said.

As of Thursday, California had more than 1,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and at least 19 people had died of COVID-19.

Newsom said the stay-at-home policy comes as the current rate of infection is threatening to overwhelm the state’s hospital resources. He noted the current trajectory shows the state will soon be short 10,000 hospital beds.

“If we meet this moment, we can truly bend the curve,” Newsom said. “Home isolation is not my preferred choice, I know it is not yours, but it is a necessary one.”