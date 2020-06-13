A young Filipino-American woman exercising in a public park captured an older woman delivering an expletive-laden rant against her on Wednesday ― the latest in a seriesof videos documenting racist interactions that have racked up millions of views on social media.

“Get the fuck out of this world. Get the fuck out of this state and go back to whatever fucking Asian country you belong in,” the unidentified older woman said.

The younger woman, who has been identified only as “Sherry” for fear of additional harassment, told CNN the incident was unprovoked. Sherry had been jumping and stretching on a set of stairs in Torrance, California, she said, when the woman appeared.

″[A]ll of a sudden I see her, and she goes around another Asian lady doing Tai Chi, and then walks down those stairs, and then goes up my stairs and then comes back down and kind of like nudges me on my left shoulder, and that’s when I said, ‘Oh, Jesus,’” the young woman told the network.

The older woman then began yelling at her for “talk[ing] to me like that,” saying, “You’re going to get your ass kicked by my family. They’re going to fuck you up!”

Asked what was wrong, the older woman claims Sherry was hogging the stairs.

“I was minding my own business,” Sherry told CNN. “I thought this would never happen to me. I thought if you just mind your business, nothing could happen.”