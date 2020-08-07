Cameron Diaz Reflects On Decision To Quit Hollywood: 'I Got A Peace In My Soul'

Cameron Diaz has opened up on her decision to quit Hollywood, saying the move brought her “peace”. The star is known for films including There’s Something About Mary, Charlie’s Angels and The Holiday, but hasn’t appeared on the big screen since the 2014 adaptation of Annie. Speaking to Gwyneth Paltrow for the latest episode of the In Goop Health: The Sessions series, Cameron said she had found years of working and being in the public eye “intense”.

SIPA USA/PA Images Cameron Diaz

After Gwyneth asked her what if felt like to “walk away from a movie career of that magnitude”, Cameron said: “A peace. I got a peace in my soul, because I finally was taking care of myself.” The Shrek star continued: “It’s a strange thing to say, I know a lot of people won’t understand it, I know you understand it, but it’s so intense to work at that level and be that public and put yourself out there. “There’s a lot of energy coming at you at all times when you’re really visible as an actor and doing press and putting yourself out there.”

Sony Pictures Cameron starred in Charlie's Angels alongside Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore