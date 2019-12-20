Camila Cabello is apologising for her past behavior, but it’s unclear what she’s actually apologizing for. On Wednesday, the 22-year-old “Señorita” singer posted a long statement to social media in which she took full responsibility for “embarrassingly ignorant” language she had used in the past — without actually saying what language or content she was referring to.

I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. pic.twitter.com/iZrnUawUAb — camila (@Camila_Cabello) December 18, 2019

“When I was younger, I used language that I’m deeply ashamed of and will regret forever,” the former Fifth Harmony member wrote in a statement shared on Twitter. “I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it.”

Steven Ferdman via Getty Images Camila Cabello visits "The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show" at Z100 Studio in December.

The “Havana” singer also stated that she had apologised in the past for the same thing, but has decided to say she’s sorry again. “I would never intentionally hurt anyone and I regret it from the bottom of my heart. ... Once you know better, you do better, and that’s all I can do.” Cabello’s team did not immediately reply to HuffPost’s request for comment. Her statement comes a day after a Twitter thread titled “exposing camila cabello’s racist and downright disturbing tumblr reblogs” went viral.

exposing camila cabello‘s racist and downright disturbing tumblr reblogs: a thread — 🌉 || fan account (@motivatefenty) December 17, 2019