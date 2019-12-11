Not many people can say that pop singer Justin Timberlake had a direct impact on their life, but not many people are Vinesha Ramasamy.

When Ramasamy was 15, doctors told her she would never walk again. The teenager from Mississauga, Ont. had osteosarcoma ― the same bone cancer Canadian athlete Terry Fox had.

Ramasamy beat the odds and has been walking since, but treatments and surgeries resulted in scarring on her leg; physical marks that made her avoid wearing dresses and matched the emotional scars she carried.

Ramasamy’s life changed when one of her favourite musicians decided he wanted to see her. Moved by her story, the former NSYNC member got in touch with Ramasamy and arranged a meet-up while he was on the Canadian leg of his North American tour.

“That really changed the trajectory for me,” she said.

Watch the video above to see how Justin Timberlake inspired Ramasamy to advocate for other cancer survivors and embrace her appearance.