US Election: These Candidates Just Made History

I am humbled by the trust voters in Westchester and Rockland have placed in me, and grateful for the opportunity to serve the community that raised me — the community that just sent an openly gay, Black guy who grew up in Section 8 housing and on food stamps to Congress. https://t.co/O88nA5LN5q — Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) November 4, 2020

Ritchie Torres will be the first openly gay Black and Latino congressman. Torres, a Democrat, handily won his race in New York’s 15th Congressional District, which covers part of the South Bronx. Torres, who identifies as Afro-Latinx, will be the nation’s first openly gay Latinx congressman, along with joining Jones as the first openly gay Black ones. Torres already broke barriers seven years ago when he became the first openly gay person elected to the New York City Council. “Tonight, we made history,” Torres, 32, tweeted on Tuesday. “It is the honor of a lifetime to represent the essential borough, the Bronx.” Cori Bush will be Missouri’s first Black congresswoman. Bush triumphed in her state’s 1st Congressional District seat, making her the first Black woman to represent the state in Congress. The 44-year-old progressive, who was a Black Lives Matter activist in Ferguson, Missouri, easily won election after she defeated Representative William Lacy Clay in an upset in the Democratic primary in August.

I hope tonight shows an LGBTQ kid that our democracy is big enough for them, too. — Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) November 4, 2020

Several Muslim Americans make history as the first lawmakers of their faith in their states. Three Muslim women won seats in their state Houses: Democrat Mauree Turner, a 27-year-old political newcomer who identifies as Black and queer, was elected in Oklahoma; Democrat Madinah Wilson-Anton, 27, did likewise in Delaware, as did Democrat Iman Jodeh in Colorado. All will be the first Muslim lawmakers in their state’s history. In Wisconsin, Democrat Samba Baldeh became the first Muslim elected to the State Assembly, and in Florida, Democrat Christopher Benjamin, 47, became the first to win a state legislative seat in that state.

We did it!! Thank you so much to every voter, supporter, grassroots donor and loved ones who made today possible. Alhamdulillah ❤️ — Madinah Wilson-Anton (@MadinahForDE) November 4, 2020