An Australian man suffered numerous sinus infections over an 18-year period before doctors finally smoked out the cause: good ol’ cannabis.

No, not in the way you’re thinking: This guy stuck a packet of pot up his nose just before going into prison and then forgot about it.

For 18 years.

The 48-year-old patient finally realised his breathtaking situation thanks to doctors at Sydney’s Westmead Hospital, where he was referred after complaining of headaches.

According to a study published earlier this week in BMJ Case Reports, appropriately titled “Nose out of Joint,” a CT scan showed what looked like a calcified lesion in the nasal passage.

When surgeons went in for a closer look, they ended up removing what the report described as “a rubber capsule containing degenerate vegetable/plant matter.”

Yeah, yeah, pictures or it didn’t happen. Here you go: