Cara Delevingne: Harvey Weinstein Told Me To Hide My Sexuality And 'Get A Beard'

Cara Delevingne has opened up about Harvey Weinstein’s extremely ugly ― and totally untrue ― prediction about her career.

In an interview with Porter, the British model-turned-actor describes one of her first experiences with the former Hollywood producer, during which he told her she would “never make it in this industry as a gay woman ― get a beard”.

She said Weinstein made the comments “a long time before he tried to touch me”.