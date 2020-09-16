Cardi B Files For Divorce From Offset

Cardi B filed for divorce from husband Offset, just days shy of what would have been their third wedding anniversary. News of the filing by the ‘WAP’ singer in Fulton County, Georgia ― where she and the Migos rapper live ― bubbled up on social media on Tuesday.

It indeed appears that Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in Fulton County, Georgia earlier today. The hearing is set for Nov 4, 2020.



Wishing them both the best. pic.twitter.com/Cx24VptzbD — Adrienne Lawrence (@AdrienneLaw) September 15, 2020

HuffPost confirmed the filing posted on Twitter is legitimate. The duo’s court hearing is set for November 4. Representatives for Cardi B said via email that she has “no comments or statements at this time,” while representatives for Offset did not respond to HuffPost’s request for comment. The couple has had a publicly tumultuous relationship over the years, breaking up in 2018 just months after the birth of their daughter, Kulture, and getting back together in 2019. After meeting in 2016, Cardi B and Offset reportedly started dating the following year with their first date being at the Super Bowl. Cardi B announced she was pregnant to the public in April 2018. A few months later, Cardi B gave fans another revelation: She confirmed that she and Offset, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, had secretly married on September 20 2017, in Fulton County.

MARK RALSTON via Getty Images Cardi B has filed for divorce from Offset.

Of the ultra-private nuptials, she wrote on Instagram in 2018 that she wanted it to be a moment “to keep for myself!” “Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other,” Cardi B wrote. “I said I do, with no dress no make up and no ring!” she added. On her married life, Cardi B spoke candidly to Vogue at the end of 2019 and talked about Offset’s history with infidelity.