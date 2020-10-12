Cardi B Kisses, Twerks On Ex Offset At Birthday Bash After Filing For Divorce

Cardi B wasn’t about to let filing for divorce get in the way of a good party.

One month after the Grammy-winning rapper called it quits with her longtime lover Offset, the two were spotted packing on the PDA at her 28th birthday bash over the weekend.

The former couple, who share 2-year-old daughter Kulture together, took over the Vegas strip for a star-studded and cognac-fuelled rager with friends and family, including Megan Thee Stallion, Teyana Taylor and Kylie Jenner, who gifted the birthday girl a baby blue Birkin bag.

The Migos rapper didn’t hold back on the presents for his ex either, presenting her with a new Rolls Royce with their daughter’s name embroidered on the seats while a full-blown marching band played her recent No. 1 hit, “WAP,” in the background.

The two were seen kissing in photos and videos after he showed her the vehicle, and the crowd cheered, “Take Offset back!” as it watched.