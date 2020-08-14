Cardi B Responds To Carole Baskin's 'WAP' Remarks: 'You Killed Your Goddamn Husband'

Cardi B said she wasn’t “gonna engage” with Carole Baskin’s disparaging remarks on the use of big cats in the rapper’s video for ‘WAP,’ but she does have one thing to say to the ‘Tiger King’ star.

“Like, that’s just ridiculous, you know? Oh, Lord. Like, girl, you killed your goddamn husband,” the 27-year-old said an i-D interview published on Thursday. She was repeating an unproven allegation about the 1997 disappearance of Baskin’s second husband.

Cardi B’s pushback comes after the CEO of Big Cat Rescue told Entertainment Weekly in a statement earlier this week that she believed Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion likely used “big cat pimps” in the making of their video for “WAP.”

“You have to pose a wildcat in front of a green screen to get that image, and that doesn’t happen in the wild. It can’t happen in sanctuaries like ours where cats have plenty of room to avoid a green screen (or would shred it if offered access and could die from ingesting it). That tells me they probably dealt with one of the big cat pimps,” said Baskin, who added that “big cat pimps” make a living from “beating, shocking and starving cats to make them stand on cue in front of a green screen in a studio.”