Cardi B made an appearance at the Eiffel Tower on behalf of Paris Fashion Week over the weekend and ended up exposing a massive double standard of what some women can and cannot wear in France.

The Bodak Yellow rapper stepped out in a head-to-toe floral get-up by designer Richard Quinn, which included a fabric face mask, headscarf, coat, long skirt, tights and shoes all in the same blue, green and purple patterned print.

Cardi – real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar – alerted fans she was in France with an Instagram post on Saturday with the caption “PARIS FASHION WEEK, IM HERE!”.

“I heard you bitches were missing me at Fashion Week New York. I’m here to serve it to you motherfuckers, and serve it to you cold,” she said, while walking in her outfit. “Make sure a car don’t hit me ’cause a bitch can’t see.”