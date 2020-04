Carey Hart Recounts 3-Year-Old Son And Wife Pink's 'Intense' Coronavirus Battle

See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak. Carey Hart has revealed details about the frightening experience he had living with his wife Pink and three-year-old son Jameson while they battled coronavirus symptoms. The former motocross star recounted the recent ordeal during an interview with SiriusXM’s “The Jason Ellis Show” Monday, saying that while he and their eight-year-old daughter Willow remained healthy, both his 40-year-old wife and young son took ill. “It was intense. They both got extremely sick. My son probably got the worst of the two of them, which debunked the whole theory that this only hit old people,” Hart said.

Hart had been in Daytona Beach, Florida, for a motorcycle rally and returned home on March 11, several days before his family members became sick. Since that time, the family had remained quarantined. “The symptoms started to kick up, we probably stayed home for another 10 days and then my son took a turn for the worse. He’d have extremely high body temperature, I mean he was up around 102, 103, for a solid two, going on three weeks straight,” Hart said.