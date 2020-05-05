Carnival Says It Plans To Resume US Cruises By August

Carnival Cruise Line, one of the world’s largest cruise companies, announced Monday that it plans to resume North American trips within three months, with a very limited fleet.

Starting August 1, the company is preparing to end its freeze on trips during the coronavirus pandemic, with eight ships embarking on cruises out of Miami, Port Canaveral in central Florida and Galveston, Texas.

“We are committed to supporting all public health efforts to manage the COVID-19 situation,” Carnival, which is incorporated offshore in Panama, said in a statement. “We are taking a measured approach, focusing our return to service on a select number of homeports where we have more significant operations that are easily accessible by car for the majority of our guests.”

The planned date to resume cruises falls just a week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “no sail” order expires on July 24. However, the expiration date has been extended before, so there’s no guarantee that Carnival’s ships will actually be able to sail on August 1.