Carole Baskin, Coach Monica And Chrishell Stause Join 'Dancing With The Stars' Cast

Monday nights in prison are about to get a lot more exciting for Joe Exotic because, because his ‘Tiger King’ nemesis, Carole Baskin, is competing on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’

The long-running reality series is step-ball-changing through the pandemic to bring you its 29th season on Sept. 14 on ABC. The full cast was announced Wednesday morning on ‘Good Morning America,’ along with their accompanying dancing pros.

Baskin will be joined by fellow Netflix reality stars, including Coach Monica Aldama from ‘Cheer’ and ‘Selling Sunset’ favourite Chrishell Stause. ‘Chicago PD’ actor Anne Heche, ‘Desperate Housewives’ alum Jesse Metcalfe, rapper Nelly, former NFL player Vernon Davis, ice skater Johnny Weir, ‘Catfish’ host Nev Schulman, ‘One Day at a Time’ actor Justina Machado, Disney Channel alum Skai Jackson, NBA legend Charles Oakley and ‘The Real’ host Jeannie Mai round out the cast.

Kaitlyn Bristowe of the ‘Bachelor’ franchise and Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean were previously announced as contestants as well.