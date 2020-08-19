Carole Baskin Responds To Tiger King Season 2 Rumours As She Dismisses I'm A Celeb Claims

Carole Baskin has shut down reports she’s negotiating a big-money deal to appear in a second series of ‘Tiger King.’ On Monday, The Sun reported that the hit Netflix documentary would be returning with claims Carole was “asking for a seven-figure sum” to appear in the follow-up. However, the activist has denied any involvement in a second series, as she no longer “trusts” the producers.

Netflix Carole Baskin

Speaking to Radio Times, Carole said: “No one has asked me to participate in a second round of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness and there is no amount of money that would cause me to trust the producers again after their sick betrayal of the animals and me. “I wasn’t paid the first time around, although several people have come forward saying they were paid. That violates the very nature of a documentary along with so many other things that were staged and taken out of context.” HuffPost UK has contacted Netflix for comment and is awaiting a response. ‘Tiger King’ debuted on Netflix earlier this year, documenting the wild story of a group of big cat owners in the United States, including the titular Oklahoma zookeeper Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic.

Courtesy of NETFLIX Joe Exotic as seen in Tiger King