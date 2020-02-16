Caroline Flack has died at the age of 40 years old. The Love Island presenter was found dead on Saturday afternoon at her London home. A lawyer for her family said the star had taken her own life. Her family said in a statement: “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. “We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”

Confirming Saturday night’s Love Island episode will not be broadcast, an ITV spokeswoman said: “Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news. “Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends.” The presenter recently stepped down from hosting the first ever winter series of Love Island after she was charged with assault following a row with boyfriend Lewis Burton. She was on bail and awaiting trial due begin on 4 March after pleading not guilty to charges of assault by beating.

Lia Toby via Getty Images Caroline Flack

Ahead of her first court hearing she told fans she was going through the “worst time of her life”. She wrote on Instagram at the time: “This is the worst time of my life. I don’t know where to go to. Where to look. Who to trust. Or I even am.” The former X Factor host previously said of the incident: “While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to cooperating with the appropriate authorities and I can’t comment further on these matters until the legal process is over.”

PA Caroline Flack leaves Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court where she pleaded not guilty to assaulting boyfriend Lewis Burton.

In the last few weeks, Caroline had been keeping a low profile, revealing she’d been “advised not to go on social media”, and recently returned to the UK after spending some time out in the States. However, she did post a few times on Instagram, to wish Laura Whitmore luck as the new host of Love Island, and ahead of the National Television Awards, where the ITV2 dating show had been nominated in the Best Challenge Show category. She last posted on Instagram on Friday with a collage of snaps with her dog, captioned simply with a love heart emoji.

In October last year, Caroline opened up about her mental health struggles in an Instagram post to her followers. The TV star said “being a burden” was her “biggest fear” as she told her 2.3 million followers that she had recently been experiencing “anxiety and (the) pressure of life”. Caroline said in the post that she had meant to write something on World Mental Health Day on October 10 but that she had been “knee deep in work”. She said: “I wanted to write something about mental health day last week but I was knee deep in work. And some days it’s hard to write your feelings of your not in the right place. “The last few weeks I’ve been in a really weird place … I find it hard to talk about it … I guess it’s anxiety and pressure of life … and when I actually reached out to someone they said I was draining. “I feel like this is why some people keep their emotions to themselves. I certainly hate talking about my feelings. And being a burden is my biggest fear… “I’m lucky to be able to pick myself up when things feel shit. “But what happens if someone can’t. Be nice to people. You never know what’s going on. Ever.”