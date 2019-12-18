Caroline Flack has stood down as the host of the upcoming series of Love Island, following her arrest for assault. The presenter announced she would not be fronting the sixth series of the ITV2 reality show – due to kick off next month – in a statement on Tuesday. Caroline was charged with assault by beating on Friday, following a private domestic incident at her home reportedly involving her partner Lewis Burton, which immediately threw into question her future on Love Island.

ITV/Shutterstock Caroline Flack

Confirming that she would be sitting out the new series, which is the first to take place in the winter, she posted on her Instagram Story: “There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations in regards to my personal life. “While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to cooperating with the appropriate authorities and I can’t comment further on these matters until the legal process is over. “However, Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it’s the best show on telly. “In order not to detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is stand down for series six. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.”

Mark R Milan/Shutterstock Caroline with boyfriend Lewis Burton

She added: “And on a really personal level, I have never experienced such kindness and love in my whole life. Not just from friends and family who are always the greatest.. but also from total strangers who send messages to me offering help and understanding. Please know that I see them. “And my boyfriend Lewis... I love you x.” READ MORE: Who Are The Top Picks To Replace Caroline Flack As The Host Of Love Island? Caroline is currently on bail following her arrest, and will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday 23 December.

ITV/Shutterstock Caroline regularly pops up in the villa to surprise the Islanders

Police were called to her London home at approximately 5.25am last Thursday, after reports of a man being assaulted. A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said the man was treated by paramedics, although police said he was not seriously injured. “A person” was also taken to hospital. Eye witnesses told the Daily Star, who broke the story, that six police vehicles were outside Caroline’s home after the incident was reported.

Rex/Shutterstock/ITV Caroline has been the host of Love Island since 2015

Her boyfriend Lewis has stood by Caroline since her arrest, suggesting she has been the subject of a “witch hunt”. “I’m tired of the lies and abuse aimed at my girlfriend. This is not a witch hunt this is someone’s life,” he wrote on Instagram. “I have not signed any NDA. Why would I? Caroline is the most lovely girl. Loyal and kind. She doesn’t deserve any of this.” Two days prior, Lewis had shared a photo of himself and Caroline on his Instagram Story amid speculation about what had gone on between them.

Caroline has hosted all five series of Love Island since the show was rebooted in 2015. She has also fronted spin-off show Aftersun since 2017. A spokesperson for the show said of her decision to stand down as host: “ITV has a long standing relationship with Caroline and we understand and accept her decision. “We will remain in contact with her over the coming months about future series of Love Island.”

ITV Caroline had already appeared in a trailer for the upcoming series of Love Island