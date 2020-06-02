Carrie Underwood And Mike Fisher Open Up About Miscarriages: 'Again?'

We’re here to guide you through the coronavirus lockdown. Check out HuffPost LIFE for daily tips, advice, how-tos and escapism.

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher are getting candid about their relationship triumphs and tribulations in a preview for the new four-part series, “Mike and Carrie: God & Country.”

The country singer revealed in the preview that she and her hockey player husband “differ drastically” ― and that even applied to how many kids they wanted.

“I always wanted lots of kids,” Fisher said in the trailer, while Underwood adds, “I was never good with other people’s kids. Why would I be good with one of my own?”

Michael Tran via Getty Images Underwood, Fisher and their son, Isaiah, attend the ceremony honoring the singer with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Sep. 20, 2018, in Hollywood.

The couple, who have two children, also spoke about how hard it was to go through three miscarriages in two years when they were trying to expand their family.

“She was like, ‘I lost the baby.’ And I was like, ‘Again?’” Fisher says in the clip. “You have all these mountaintops, but we hadn’t had a ton of valleys like this.”

“I just had an honest conversation with God,” Underwood said, getting emotional. “I was hurt. I told Him how I felt.”

The “Cry Pretty” singer previously revealed that she experienced three miscarriages in 2017 and 2018.

“It was just kind of like, ‘OK, like, what’s the deal?’” the entertainer said during an interview with CBS’s “Sunday Morning” in 2018. One of the toughest parts for her was putting on a happy face after experiencing an incredible loss.

“I would literally have these horrible things going on in my life, and then have to go smile and, like, do some interviews or, like, do a photo shoot or something, you know?” Underwood said, adding that all of it helped fuel the songwriting behind her album, “Cry Pretty.”

“Throughout the whole process, you know, I’m writing and, like, literally right after finding out that I would lose a baby, I’d have a writing session,” she revealed. “I’d be like, ‘Let’s go. You know, I can’t just sit around thinking about this. Like, I wanna work, I wanna do this.’”

In January 2019, Underwood and Fisher welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Jacob Bryan Fisher: