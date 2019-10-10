Cartier Surjan considers herself a ‘born-again Christian’, but despite her faith, the 19-year-old is choosing an uconventional way to find a relationship by going on Love Island Australia.



The Sydney lifeguard and receptionist says her religion has shaped her outlook on life.Cartier adds that it’s essential her romantic partner respects her views.

“With my Christianity, I love Jesus, he has changed the way I see things, the way I view things and the way I treat others,” she says.