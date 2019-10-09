Cartier Surjan considers herself a ‘born-again Christian’, but despite her faith, she’s choosing a less than conventional way to find a relationship by going on Love Island Australia.



The 19-year-old lifeguard and receptionist from Sydney says her religion has shaped her outlook on life. She adds that it’s essential her romantic partner respects her views.

“With my Christianity, I love Jesus, he has changed the way I see things, the way I view things and the way I treat others,” she says.