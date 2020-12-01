Catherine O’Hara has marked 30 years since the release of classic Christmas film ‘Home Alone’ with an incredible TikTok video reprising her role.

The Canadian actor appeared as Kevin McCallister’s forgetful mum Kate in the 1990 movie, who accidentally leaves her son behind when the family jet off on a festive break.

The moment Kate realises her momentous mistake is also repeated in the sequel ‘Home Alone 2’, which Catherine has reenacted on TikTok.

And the result is every bit as incredible as it is in the films...