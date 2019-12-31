ENTERTAINMENT
18 Celeb Couples Who Look A Lot Alike

The resemblance between some of these celebrities and their partners is pretty uncanny.

They say you can’t love someone else until you love yourself first ― but these celebs have taken that saying to whole different level.

Below, we’ve gathered up famous couples who bear more than a passing resemblance to each other. (Our only other criteria, besides physical similarities? The celebrities had to still be an item. Otherwise, you know we would have included Brad Pitt and basically every single one of his exes.)

  • Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid
    Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid
    Christopher Polk via Getty Images
  • Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka
    Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka
    David Livingston via Getty Images
  • Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe
    Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe
    Rob Kim via Getty Images
  • Jessica Alba and Cash Warren
    Jessica Alba and Cash Warren
    Jason Merritt/TERM via Getty Images
  • Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef
    Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef
    Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
  • Steph and Ayesha Curry
    Steph and Ayesha Curry
    Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
  • Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter
    Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter
    David M. Benett via Getty Images
  • Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin
  • Vincent Kartheiser and Alexis Bledel
    Vincent Kartheiser and Alexis Bledel
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Cynthia Nixon and Christine Mariononi
    Cynthia Nixon and Christine Mariononi
    Stephen Shugerman via Getty Images
  • Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard
    Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard
    Theo Wargo via Getty Images
  • Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak
    Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak
    Valerie Macon via Getty Images
  • Pauletta and Denzel Washington
    Pauletta and Denzel Washington
    Michael Caulfield via Getty Images
  • Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes
    Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
  • Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
    Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
    Mike Coppola via Getty Images
  • Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent
    Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent
    Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
  • Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen
    Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen
    Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images
  • Leighton Meester and Adam Brody
    Leighton Meester and Adam Brody
    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
