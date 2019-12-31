18 Celeb Couples Who Look A Lot Alike

They say you can’t love someone else until you love yourself first ― but these celebs have taken that saying to whole different level.
Below, we’ve gathered up famous couples who bear more than a passing resemblance to each other. (Our only other criteria, besides physical similarities? The celebrities had to still be an item. Otherwise, you know we would have included Brad Pitt and basically every single one of his exes.)
Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaidChristopher Polk via Getty Images
Neil Patrick Harris and David BurtkaDavid Livingston via Getty Images
Seth Meyers and Alexi AsheRob Kim via Getty Images
Jessica Alba and Cash WarrenJason Merritt/TERM via Getty Images
Ricky Martin and Jwan YosefPascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
Steph and Ayesha CurryMatt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie HunterDavid M. Benett via Getty Images
Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin
Vincent Kartheiser and Alexis BledelJeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Cynthia Nixon and Christine MariononiStephen Shugerman via Getty Images
Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter SarsgaardTheo Wargo via Getty Images
Jim Parsons and Todd SpiewakValerie Macon via Getty Images
Pauletta and Denzel WashingtonMichael Caulfield via Getty Images
Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn RimesJon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Blake Lively and Ryan ReynoldsMike Coppola via Getty Images
Nate Berkus and Jeremiah BrentJason LaVeris via Getty Images
Tom Brady and Gisele BündchenStefanie Keenan via Getty Images
Leighton Meester and Adam BrodyDimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images