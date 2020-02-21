* CONTENT WARNING *
International celebrities have rallied around Queensland boy Quaden Bayles, the nine-year-old at the centre of severe bullying over his short stature.
Quaden’s mum Yarraka Bayles, an advocate for Indigenous issues and disability awareness, posted a heartbreaking video of his despair after being taunted in the schoolyard on Wednesday. Quaden expressed multiple times his urge to take his life.
The video has racked up 15.2 million views as of Friday afternoon and while local mob and sports stars flooded Quaden with support right away, international celebs have also been moved by the young boy’s struggle.
“A lot of my favourite celebrities are messaging me on Instagram, my favourite rappers,” Quaden told NITV in an exclusive interview.
American comedian Brad Williams has launched a GoFundMe Page to get Quaden to Disneyland which had reached $132k as of Friday. He’s also reached out to Ellen Degeneres for help managing the campaign.
“This makes me sick. I’ve been trying to get in touch with this family,” he said in a Tweet on Friday.
“If any of my Australian fans know this family. Please tell this wonderful boy that he has me and an army of friends all over the world that support him.”
Australian actor Hugh Jackman also shared a video on his Twitter account, telling Quaden, “You’ve got a friend in me”.
New York based comedian Gina Brillon has donated and Fiji airways come onboard to donate flight tickets for the Bayles family to take the trip.
“You have a bunch of friends out in the world you haven’t met yet,” said Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan.
“We’re here and we’ve got your back - it’ll get better. Kids can be horrible and that’s because their parents aren’t doing a good job.”
Indigenous Australian model Jony Berry told HuffPost Australia: “My personal message to Quaden would be that he has a friend in me, and that no matter his differences, he is exceptional and he is a warrior.
“That fight that he has in him and the things he’s already overcome... he is a true inspiration, not only to myself, but to all young people out there.”
The NRL’s Indigenous All Stars team has invited Quaden to lead them out this Saturday night at their game against the Maori All Stars on the Gold Coast. First Nations musician Mitch Tambo, who has been following Quaden’s journey over the past few years, will be performing at half-time on Saturday.
Tambo told HuffPost Australia it was “heart-wrenching” to witness Quaden’s distress in the clip, and that he wants him to know “we all love him and he’s here for a real reason and real purpose”.
“It’s just so heart-wrenching to see any young person bullied to that extent where they want to inflict self-harm and declare that kind of self-hate,” he said.
“To see the young fella in that state, it’s just very, very sad and obviously to hear and witness the distress of the mother, it’s got that real sense of, ‘I can’t take this anymore, I need help and this is all too much to bear’ which is obviously understandable.”
If you or someone you know needs help:
Kids Helpline on 1800 551 800
Lifeline on 13 11 14
Beyond Blue on 1300 22 46 36
Headspace on 1800 650 890
Outside of Australia, please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of resources.