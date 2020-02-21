* CONTENT WARNING * International celebrities have rallied around Queensland boy Quaden Bayles, the nine-year-old at the centre of severe bullying over his short stature. Quaden’s mum Yarraka Bayles, an advocate for Indigenous issues and disability awareness, posted a heartbreaking video of his despair after being taunted in the schoolyard on Wednesday. Quaden expressed multiple times his urge to take his life.

The video has racked up 15.2 million views as of Friday afternoon and while local mob and sports stars flooded Quaden with support right away, international celebs have also been moved by the young boy’s struggle.

“A lot of my favourite celebrities are messaging me on Instagram, my favourite rappers,” Quaden told NITV in an exclusive interview. American comedian Brad Williams has launched a GoFundMe Page to get Quaden to Disneyland which had reached $132k as of Friday. He’s also reached out to Ellen Degeneres for help managing the campaign. “This makes me sick. I’ve been trying to get in touch with this family,” he said in a Tweet on Friday. “If any of my Australian fans know this family. Please tell this wonderful boy that he has me and an army of friends all over the world that support him.”

I’ve set up a GoFundMe to send brave Quaden and his mother to Disneyland. Let’s show a bullied kid that he is loved! https://t.co/vGLHQXzO0K — Brad Williams (@funnybrad) February 20, 2020

Except here is a photo of me FaceTiming with him. You want the whole video too? Stop trying to get in the way of people doing the right thing you pathetic troll https://t.co/fQQQuvkRHPpic.twitter.com/qf4tuH1Ozm — Brad Williams (@funnybrad) February 20, 2020

Australian actor Hugh Jackman also shared a video on his Twitter account, telling Quaden, “You’ve got a friend in me”.

New York based comedian Gina Brillon has donated and Fiji airways come onboard to donate flight tickets for the Bayles family to take the trip. “You have a bunch of friends out in the world you haven’t met yet,” said Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan. “We’re here and we’ve got your back - it’ll get better. Kids can be horrible and that’s because their parents aren’t doing a good job.”