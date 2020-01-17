Celeste Barber Blasts Trolls Who Have Criticised Her $51 Million Bushfire Appeal

Australian comedian Celeste Barber has told trolls to “bugger off” after she received criticism for her Facebook Fundraiser for bushfire victims.

Many Tweets and Instagram comments have voiced concern over how the $51 million will be distributed, even though Celeste has repeatedly told followers on her Instagram Story that she is working hard to make sure the money “gets where it needs to go”.

“This is just to those, what are they called? Dickheads online. Bugger off. Not interested,” she told her followers on Friday.

“Walk away Renee don’t troll a fundraiser page, it’s embarrassing for you. Just stop it OK. Look, the last time I raised $51 mill was, that’s right! I have never done it before.”

Celeste urged anyone that had, in fact, raised $51 million to “feel free to get in touch”.