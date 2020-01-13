Celeste Barber To Host ‘Fire Fight Australia’ Bushfire Benefit Concert in Sydney

Getty/Celeste Barber Instagram Aussie comedian Celeste Barber will be the master of ceremonies at a marathon-long bushfire concert event in Sydney next month.

Aussie darling and unofficial face of the Australian bushfire crisis Celeste Barber will host a nine hour benefit concert in Sydney next month to raise money for those affected by the disaster.

“Fire Fight Australia”, to be held from 1pm at ANZ Stadium on February 16, has signed on the likes of Queen and Adam Lambert, Alice Cooper, KD Lang and iconic Australian artists such as Grinspoon, Olivia Newton-John, Hilltop Hoods, Delta Goodrem, John Farnham and Tina Arena.

Tickets go on sale Monday from 12:00pm AEDT HERE.

Celeste, who won fame for her parody photographs mimicking “real-life” reenactments of high-end fashion shoots and celebrity moments, launched a Facebook fundraiser campaign for the NSW Rural Fire Service over New Years Eve as fires threatened her husband’s family on the south coast.