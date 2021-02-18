Celeste Barber Parodies Kendall Jenner’s ‘Barbie Crotch’ Pic

Australian comedian Celeste Barber has taken a swipe at Kendall Jenner’s recent skimpy red bikini snap.

Celeste, who won fame for her parody photographs mimicking supposed real-life reenactments of high-end fashion shoots and celebrity moments, took aim at Kendall’s now-viral “mini-thong” image after followers suspected the picture had been digitally altered.

“Skims - Now with bonus yeast infection,” the writer captioned the image of herself in a red bikini alongside Kendall’s behind-the-scenes snap from sister Kim Kardashian’s brand Skims.

Followers praised Celeste for bringing the laughs and highlighting what a real woman might look like in a super-tight thong.

One Instagram user said: “You actually look incredible though.”

Another commented: “Why do we have to pretend we have tiny almost non existing vulvas? Love you Celeste.”

Someone else wrote: “I know you do these as a piss take, but you actually look fire.”

Kendall, 25, this week copped backlash from her Skims photo shoot, with followers claiming her elongated frame combined with the mini-knickers caused the picture to look like it was altered.

Some Twitter users likened Kendall’s frame to a Barbie doll’s: