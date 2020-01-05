Celeste Barber’s Bushfire Appeal Hits $20m As Nicole Kidman And Other Celebs Make Huge Donations

Comedian Celeste Barber, who has family near the bushfire-hit town of Eden, has raised $20m in donations in under two days - that’s more than $416k per hour. The mass movement was started on Friday when Celeste, who won fame for her parody photographs mimicking “real-life” reenactments of high-end fashion shoots and celebrity moments, launched a Facebook campaign for the NSW Rural Fire Service. “Our family are being evacuated. I feel sick,” she wrote on social media. The fundraiser has had more than 400,000 individual donations as of Sunday.

Celeste said on her Instagram she spoke to “the king of the RFS” about the donation effort and said it “gave them a bit of positivity in the terror.” “They’re going to disperse it in such an incredible way so it gets where it needs to go,” she added. Other celebrities have also opened their hearts and wallets to help Australia’s worst bushfire crisis in living memory.

Huffpost Australia Celeste Barber gives an update on her bushfire fundraiser.

Nicole Kidman pledged a $500,000 donation on behalf of her family to New South Wales state Rural Fire Service, without specifying a currency. Kidman spent time in Sydney over the New Year, according to a picture posted on Instagram of herself and husband country music singer Keith Urban in front of the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Sydney has seen some of the poorest air quality of any international city in recent weeks as smoke from bushfires has blanketed the city.

“Our family’s support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia,” she wrote, next to a link to a national firefighting donation page. On Saturday, Queen Elizabeth joined grandsons William and Harry in expressing shock at the bushfires, and sent their thanks to the firefighters who risked their lives to save others. Meanwhile, P!nk pledged a $500,000 donation to local fire services that were “battling so hard on the frontlines.” “My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz.” IggY Azalea, who was born in Sydney but raised in Mullumbimby on the north coast of NSW, which narrowly avoided bushfires in November, posted a photo on Instagram of her cuddling a koala and called for donations to a local wildlife shelter. By Sunday morning it had raised almost $100,000. “Got to visit this cutie yesterday, as well as so many animals injured & rehabilitated at @currumbinwildlifehospital,” she said. “Please donate if you can.”