Chanel Miller, the survivor in the Brock Turner sexual assault case, released a short animated film on Tuesday that details the aftermath of a grueling and life-changing trial.

“When you are assaulted, an identity is given to you. It threatens to swallow up everything you plan to do and be. I became Emily Doe,” Miller says in a voice-over as animations drawn by her appear on screen. “Assault teaches you to shrink, makes you afraid to exist. Shame, really, can kill you.”

Miller wrote, illustrated and narrates the short film, which is titled “I Am With You” and was released in conjunction with her memoir “Know My Name.” Miller, known as “Emily Doe” throughout the trial, publicly revealed her identity earlier this month while announcing the release of her memoir.

“I Am With You” explores the very painful trauma of living through such a public trial and sentencing, even as many people who knew her personally did not know she was “Emily Doe.” The short film reveals what she was going through during that time and how she has learned to cope with ― and at points thrive in ― her newfound identity as a survivor of sexual assault.

“Nobody wants to be defined by the worst thing that’s happened to them,” Miller says in the film. “No one gets to define you. You do. You do. My name is Chanel, and I am with you.”