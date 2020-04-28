Channing Tatum Gets 'Special' Birthday Message From Ex-Girlfriend Jessie J

Jessie J and Channing Tatum might not be together anymore, but it looks like the two are on good terms. The singer posted a gushing birthday tribute on Sunday to her actor ex-boyfriend, whom she recently separated from again ﻿at the beginning of April.

“Happy 40th Birthday to this special man right here,” she said in an Instagram story accompanied by a photo of Tatum standing in the ocean. “You are truly one of a kind. I am so grateful you were born, and even more grateful we met.” In another slide, the singer shared a video of Tatum jumping into the water and wrote, “Keep living your BEST life!”

Jesse J/Instagram

The entertainers were first linked in 2018 before announcing their split after reportedly dating for a year. They reconciled in January before ending things once again earlier this month. During their time together, they often posted sweet messages for each other on social media. In January, Tatum shared a picture of Jessie J and called her a “sculpture of magic.” In February, he posted a silly photo of her in his RV, dubbing her his “hot copilot.” A mushy caption he wrote for her birthday last year is still up. “Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light. You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire,” he wrote in a March 2019 post. “You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby.”