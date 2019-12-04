Naomi Rahim via Getty Images Channing Tatum is bringing his Magic Mike live show to Australia next year.

Channing Tatum is bringing his Magic Mike live show to Australia next year, and no one was more excited by Tuesday’s announcement than his girlfriend Jessie J. After the 39-year-old actor shared a photo and video teaser of the event coming to Melbourne in May 2020, Jessie responded with a comment that made a racy reference to one of Australia’s most iconic landmarks.

“I wanted it to cut to you doing Pony by the Sydney Opera House so bad Chan,” the 31-year-old British musician wrote.

On Tuesday Channing made a special appearance in Melbourne to announce the string of Magic Mike-style shows that will kick off across Australia in 2020. “The movies did so amazingly here, we knew we had to figure out how to raise our game to do something this audience would love,” he said. “It took a few years for it to all come together but … man … did it come together. We have something planned for Australia that is going to blow your minds.”

Channing, who has been open about his work as a male stripper before going into acting, is the creator and director behind these shows that have been popular overseas. The Aussie shows will start on Tuesday May 26 next year in Melbourne, before moving to Sydney on November 19. Tickets from $75 for both states went on sale on Tuesday December 3, while other Perth and Brisbane are on a waitlist. More ticket and waitlist information can be found on the official Magic Mike Live website.