Charlie Kirk's Attempt To Own Twitter Libs Ends In Humiliating Math Lesson

A GOP activist’s attempt to own Twitter liberals Sunday evening ended with him getting schooled in basic math.
Charlie Kirk, the head of Turning Point USA — a right-wing student group that has attracted support from white nationalists, posted a tweet that he apparently thought would finally prove that Donald Trump’s baseless voter fraud allegations are true.
Kirk apparently thinks the number of counties a candidate wins matters more than the number of votes.
Kirk apparently didn’t consider the possibility that some counties might have more people in them than others.
Luckily, Twitter users were there to school him.
Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.