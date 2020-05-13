Charlize Theron Describes 'Trauma' Of Filming 'Mad Max,' Clashing With Tom Hardy

“Mad Max: Fury Road” is pure heaven for film buffs, who regard the blockbuster as one of the finest in movie history, but it sounds like it was a hellish experience for just about everyone involved.

Rumours of on-set tensions between leads Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy have persisted since the post-apocalyptic action epic hit theatres in 2015, but now we know just how challenging it was to bring director George Miller’s vision to the big screen.

In a New York Times oral history of “Mad Max: Fury Road” published on Tuesday, the cast and crew spilled some behind-the-scenes details about the film’s yearslong journey to fruition, the gruelling shooting schedule and what really went down between Theron and Hardy.

“I feel a mixture of extreme joy that we achieved what we did, and I also get a little bit of a hole in my stomach,” the “Bombshell” star told the outlet. “There’s a level of ‘the body remembers’ trauma related to the shooting of this film that’s still there for me.”

Theron took some responsibility for the souring of her working relationship with Hardy, explaining that “the biggest thing that was driving that entire production was fear.”

“In retrospect, I didn’t have enough empathy to really, truly understand what he must have felt like to step into Mel Gibson’s shoes,” Theron said, as Hardy was taking over the titular role made famous by the actor. “That is frightening! And I think because of my own fear, we were putting up walls to protect ourselves instead of saying to each other, ‘This is scary for you, and it’s scary for me, too. Let’s be nice to each other.’ In a weird way, we were functioning like our characters: Everything was about survival.”