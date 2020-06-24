Charlize Theron Reveals True Nature Of Sean Penn Relationship

Charlize Theron pulled the veil off her reported engagement to Sean Penn, saying she “was never going to marry him.”
Theron, an Oscar winner who stars in Netflix’s “The Old Guard,” spilled the tea about her relationship with Penn, which reportedly ended in 2015, on Howard Stern’s radio show Monday.
The shock jock asked her about media reports that she and Penn, a two-time Academy Award winner, were once engaged.
“What? That’s not true. no. I did not ‘almost get married to Sean’, that’s such bullshit,” Theron said, per People. “No, we dated, that was literally all we did, we dated.”
She added: “It was a relationship, for sure. We were definitely exclusive, but it was for barely a year. We never moved in. I was never going to marry him. It was nothing like that.”
Theron gave a similar explanation to WSJ Magazine in 2016. “We were in a relationship and then it didn’t work anymore,” she said then. “And we both decided to separate. That’s it.”
Asked by Stern if marriage is a possibility in her life, the “Atomic Blonde” star replied: “I never wanted to get married. That’s never been something that’s important to me.”