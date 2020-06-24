Charlize Theron Reveals True Nature Of Sean Penn Relationship

Charlize Theron pulled the veil off her reported engagement to Sean Penn, saying she “was never going to marry him.”

Theron, an Oscar winner who stars in Netflix’s “The Old Guard,” spilled the tea about her relationship with Penn, which reportedly ended in 2015, on Howard Stern’s radio show Monday.

The shock jock asked her about media reports that she and Penn, a two-time Academy Award winner, were once engaged.