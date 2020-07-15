Charlize Theron Says Her Black Daughters Are 'Little Warriors' For Justice

Charlize Theron said her vow to tell her daughters the truth “in a way that they could handle” has never been so important.

The Oscar winner told Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show’ Monday that her girls, Jackson, 8, and August, 5, who are Black, have developed keen awareness about racial injustice as the Black Lives Matter has gained momentum following the police killing of George Floyd.

“I think this is too important a moment not to be completely transparent, and they handled it really well,” the ‘Old Guard’ star said. “I think it was heartbreaking at first. They couldn’t understand that people would let something like that happen.”

But the kids moved beyond curiosity, becoming “active in protesting and wanting to make signs and actually go and protest,” an emotional Theron explained.

Their development fills their mom with pride.

“They’ve really grown from this,” Theron said. “They’ve become real little warriors in their own right. I can take no credit for it.”

See the full interview here: