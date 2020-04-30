Actor Holly Marie Combs pointed the finger firmly at President Donald Trump following the death of her grandfather on Monday from the coronavirus.

The “Charmed” and “Pretty Little Liars” star revealed her grandfather died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, just one day after his 66th wedding anniversary.

“He voted for you,” Combs tweeted at Trump.

“He believed you when you said this virus was no worse than the flu,” she continued. “He believed every lie you muttered and sputtered.”

Combs also called Trump “a disgrace to the human race.”