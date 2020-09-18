Cheer Star Jerry Harris Accused Of Making Child Pornography

Celebrity cheerleader Jerry Harris was arrested Thursday on federal charges that accuse him of soliciting a 13-year-old for sex at a cheer competition and pressing teens to send him sexually explicit photos and videos. He was scheduled to appear later Thursday in US District Court in Chicago.

Harris, 21, who rose to fame as a cast member on the Netflix series “Cheer,” was charged with one count of producing child pornography, punishable by a maximum of 15 years in prison, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The arrest comes days after USA Today reported that the FBI was investigating allegations that Harris solicited photos and sex from minors. On Monday, Harris was sued in Texas by twin teenage brothers who accused him of sending them lewd photos and videos of himself starting when they were 13 and was 19.

One of the brothers alleged Harris cornered him in a bathroom at a 2019 cheer competition and begged for oral sex, according to USA Today.

A lawyer for Harris couldn’t be reached on Thursday, the Tribune reported. A rep didn’t immediately reply to HuffPost’s request for comment.

A spokesperson for Harris earlier denied the allegations in the brothers’ lawsuit to CNN.

“We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager,” the spokesperson said. “We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed.”