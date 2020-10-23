Chelsea Handler is willing to go to drastic measures to help elect Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden ― she’ll even pay the taxes for her ex-boyfriend 50 Cent.

Earlier this week, the rapper-turned-entertainment mogul announced he was voting for Donald Trump — even though the president “doesn’t like black people” — due to Biden’s tax plan.

Handler and 50 Cent (whose real name is Curtis Jackson) dated for a few months back in 2010 and have remained friendly ever since, according to Yahoo.

But things seem to have cooled, based on a tweet the comedian sent to her ex on Wednesday, telling him, “You used to be my favourite ex-boyfriend.”

She deleted the tweet, but 50 Cent got the message.