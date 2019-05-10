Chelsea Manning Released From Jail After Refusing To Testify On WikiLeaks

Former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning was released from jail in Virginia on Thursday more than two months after being arrested for refusing to answer questions before a grand jury about leaking classified information to WikiLeaks.

Manning was released after the grand jury’s term expired. She was detained at the William G Truesdale Adult Detention Center in Alexandria, Virginia, for 62 days.

In a statement, Manning’s attorneys said she would continue to “refuse to answer questions and will use every available legal defense to prove to [US District Judge Anthony] Trenga that she has just cause for her refusal to give testimony.”