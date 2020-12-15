Cher has said she has never hated anyone in her life as much as she hates Donald Trump, admitting she will be “dancing around” if he were to be prosecuted and imprisoned after leaving the White House.

The singer launched a fresh attack on the US president over his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in a new interview with the Guardian, having been a vocal critic of Trump throughout his presidency .

“In my country the president doesn’t believe it has anything to do with him,” Cher said. “He doesn’t think he has any responsibility to help us.”

Accusing Trump of creating a “toxic” culture war in America, she continued: “People who just disagreed with each other before are now enemies. I hate to even call him a president because all he does is watch TV.

“I hate him,” she said.