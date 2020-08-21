’RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star Chi Chi Devayne has died, at the age of 34. Chi Chi – real name Zavion Davenport – was best known for making it through to the final four in the eighth series of Drag Race, and later returned for the third All Stars run. Last month, she was hospitalised with high blood pressure and suspected kidney failure, and was later discharged after undergoing dialysis treatment. She returned to hospital earlier in August, where she told fans she had been diagnosed with pneumonia.

Bennett Raglin via Getty Images Chi Chi Devayne at a RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars event in 2018

In the last few days, fans had been trying to raise money to help pay for Chi Chi’s treatment. Chi Chi’s death was confirmed by Entertainment Weekly on Thursday evening. A statement from World Of Wonder, the production company that makes Drag Race, said: “We’re heartbroken to learn that Chi Chi DeVayne has passed away today. Her drag spread a message of love and kindness that truly touched each person she met. “Rest in power, Chi Chi.”

RuPaul said in a post on the show’s official page: “I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne. “I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul. She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all.”

A number of Chi Chi’s fellow queens, including those who appeared on Drag Race alongside her, have also been paying their respects on social media. Kennedy Davenport – who competed with Chi Chi on All Stars 3 – wrote: “So i guess its true... I am num. I dont know what to even do or say.. my baby Zavion Michael Davenport. “You fought so hard i am proud of you. REST IN THE LORD HE GOT YOU NOW. Keep dancing with the stars my angel. Im not ok [sic]”

Fellow All Stars 3 contestant Bebe Zahara Benet wrote: “My heart is breaking. You were such a light, a rare talent, a kind and generous spirit and a force of nature on the stage. Rest well, sister.”

Chi Chi 💔 My heart is breaking. You were such a light, a rare talent, a kind and generous spirit and a force of nature on the stage. Rest well, sister. 🕊 pic.twitter.com/XRkxnjzisq — BeBe Black Lives Matter Benet (@BeBeZaharaBenet) August 20, 2020

Others who knew and worked with Chi Chi, including Bob The Drag Queen, Trinity K Bonet, Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel, have also been sharing their own tributes and memories of the much-loved performer.

Life is not fair sometimes. The sweetest angels get ripped away from us. The nicest and most strongest individuals. I will never forget your fun and authentic soul. You deserved so much better. — AJA 👑💛🍯 (@ajaqueen) August 20, 2020

Chi Chi was a flawless human being 💛 and nobody will ever tell me different. — AJA 👑💛🍯 (@ajaqueen) August 20, 2020

I’m literally so devastated and sick to my stomach. Wake me up when it’s all over 💔 — Shea Couleé (@SheaCoulee) August 20, 2020

OMG just heard. Rest easy the sweetest most sensitive kind and wholesome angel. ♥️ Chi Chi. — Give Us Free (@monetxchange) August 20, 2020

When I first saw Chichi on tv it made me believe that one day I could be there too. I first met her as a fan and I burst into tears. She hugged me, then we smoked!😉 We’ve traveled together a lot since then. it’s an honor to call her sister. Zavion will forever be missed.😔 pic.twitter.com/JTK3eRKzVF — The Vixen (@TheVixensworld) August 20, 2020

Im literally lost for words! Chi Chi forever a star 🌟 — Vinegar Strokes (@TheOnlyVinegar) August 20, 2020

Chi Chi was so kind to me. At a time I was really low. I’m just sat here in tears. R.I.P you beautiful angel. — Baga Chipz (@ChipShopBird) August 20, 2020

Rest in Power Angel! Seriously one of the nicest people I've ever met. 💔

Zavion Davenport Chi Chi DeVayne we will miss you! pic.twitter.com/Hicbi7rBsA — Ongina (@ongina) August 20, 2020

❤️ Chi Chi was truly one of the most supportive queens. Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts, and try to work towards being the symbol of kindness that she exemplified for so many. We all love you and will miss you. pic.twitter.com/pOLjEN5pPJ — Aquaria 🖤 (@aquariaofficial) August 20, 2020