Chicago Police Release Nearly 70 Hours Of Video In Jussie Smollett Investigation

Chicago police released nearly 70 hours of video on Monday related to the Jussie Smollett investigation, providing a clearer look into the Empire actor’s controversial case.

Two of the videos obtained in the investigation show the moment officers first arrived at Smollett’s Chicago apartment after they received a 911 call about an alleged hate crime against him in January.

Smollett is shown in the footage with a rope around his neck, which he says he kept on to show evidence of a racist attack. The footage also shows the actor saying, “There’s bleach on me”, and asking officers to turn off their body cameras.