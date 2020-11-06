Teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg took a moment on Thursday to scold Donald Trump with the same patronising words that the president had thrown at her in 2019. Her recommendation that Trump “chill,” “work on his Anger Management problem” and watch a “good old fashioned movie with a friend” came after the president furiously tweeted “STOP THE COUNT!” on Thursday morning in a baseless, last-ditch effort to maintain his hold on the White House.

So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill! https://t.co/4RNVBqRYBA — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 5, 2020

Trump — who has taken to Twitter in a frenzy since Election Day to argue that votes still being counted in vital battleground states such as Michigan and Pennsylvania should be dismissed — originally used the “Anger Management” line against Thunberg in December 2019 after the teen was named Time’s Person of the Year. Trump himself was shortlisted for the award, along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), the whistleblower who sparked the investigation that ultimately led to Trump’s impeachment, and anti-government protesters in Hong Kong.

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

Following Trump's tweet at the time, Thunberg briefly trolled the president, changing her Twitter bio to read: "A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend." Earlier in 2019, the Swedish teen told CBS that she had no desire to speak with Trump while attending the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York that September. "Why should I waste time talking to him when he, of course, is not going to listen to me?" she said. "I can't say anything that he hasn't already heard."