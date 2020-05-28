Chris Cuomo may have officially recovered from the coronavirus but the after effects are weirding him out, the CNN host said on “Cuomo Prime Time” Tuesday.

“I’m not 100%,” Cuomo told Dr Sanjay Gupta, per Entertainment Tonight. “There is funky stuff in my bloodwork, that doctors say is what they see in people who have had COVID. So it freaks me out a little bit.”

Cuomo said he would continue to update viewers on his recovery, just as he did while he was sick with the virus that has killed more than 98,000 people in the United States.

“As long as there are other people who have the same kind of funky bloodwork, I’ll just keep taking it one day at a time,” he said. “And, as relevant, I am always telling people about the experience.”

While Cuomo did not specify the findings in ET’s report of the chat, doctors and scientists have been finding other alarming blood developments.