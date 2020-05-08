“It is dishonest and destructive and it is done by design,” Cuomo said.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Wednesday night broke down why US President Donald Trump and his allies routinely play down the importance of testing for the coronavirus , contrary to guidance from public health officials.

For Trump, he continued, it was all about hiding the truth about the pandemic, which has so far killed more than 73,000 people nationwide. The United States has more confirmed cases than any other country in the world.

“Testing is truth because numbers are truth, and they want you to believe that COVID is going away faster than it actually it is because they believe the longer it is real, the worse it is for Trump and the election,” said Cuomo, who himself recovered from the virus last month.

“The politics of forcing reopening is as obvious as it is ugly,” he added.

